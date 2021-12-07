Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $524,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $248.34. 8,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $266.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

