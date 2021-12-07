McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, hitting $259.73. 23,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

