Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.35. 18,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.80. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.