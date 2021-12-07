Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

FDX traded up $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.34. 8,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

