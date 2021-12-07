Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Truist raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 559,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,553. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

