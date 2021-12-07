Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.8% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.