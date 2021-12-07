V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

