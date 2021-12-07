Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $62,717.59 and $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00021830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

