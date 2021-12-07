Brokerages Anticipate Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Exscientia’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exscientia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exscientia.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXAI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EXAI traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exscientia (EXAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.