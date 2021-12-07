Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $112.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $96.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,835. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

