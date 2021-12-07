Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €47.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.15).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

FPE traded up €0.64 ($0.72) on Friday, hitting €31.50 ($35.39). The company had a trading volume of 35,143 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.01.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

