Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €47.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.15).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

FPE traded up €0.64 ($0.72) on Friday, hitting €31.50 ($35.39). The company had a trading volume of 35,143 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.01.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

