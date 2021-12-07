Peanut Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $280,617.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210446 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

