Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $12.90 on Tuesday, reaching $674.33. 6,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,125. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $672.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.77 and a 200 day moving average of $599.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

