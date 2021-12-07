Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,543,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,019. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.