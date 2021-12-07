Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACET. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.
Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 35,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,114. The company has a market cap of $460.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
