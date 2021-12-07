Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACET. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 35,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,114. The company has a market cap of $460.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

