HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLS. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,365. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$486.77 million and a PE ratio of -23.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.