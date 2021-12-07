Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RIO traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
