Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,684 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $59,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $32.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $658.81 and its 200 day moving average is $602.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

