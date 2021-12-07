Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

