TFG Advisers LLC Sells 483 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,686. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

