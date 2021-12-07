Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 86 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $172.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $272.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

