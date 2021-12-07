Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 447.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,460.55. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

