Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $157.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Truist boosted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

