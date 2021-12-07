Analysts Set Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Price Target at €104.33

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($117.23).

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 traded down €0.50 ($0.56) during trading on Friday, hitting €111.30 ($125.06). 98,350 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 48.39. Varta has a 52-week low of €99.70 ($112.02) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($203.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €120.59 and a 200 day moving average of €130.03.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

