Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Hits $10.67 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $6.75 or 0.00013126 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $68.33 million and $10.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

