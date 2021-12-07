Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $56.01

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.01, but opened at $59.98. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 192,981 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

