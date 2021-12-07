Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $57.00 at Loop Capital

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $53.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,777. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 56.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

