Truist Securities Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $90.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $74.48. 6,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

