ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,970,414 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $55.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

