MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Up 11.8%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.07. 2,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGTX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $856.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.53.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,061,841. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 373,904 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 75.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.2% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

