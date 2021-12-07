Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 354,486 shares.The stock last traded at $49.70 and had previously closed at $48.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

