Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 256,589 shares.The stock last traded at $73.14 and had previously closed at $70.75.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

