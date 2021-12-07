Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.65. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.71. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

