LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 9.6%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.98. 8,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,481,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several brokerages have commented on LC. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,682 shares of company stock worth $519,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

