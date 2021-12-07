Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,253. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average is $306.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

