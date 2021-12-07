Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $11.08 on Tuesday, hitting $397.28. 1,515,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

