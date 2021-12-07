Relaxing Retirement Coach Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.33. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

