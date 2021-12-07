iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.