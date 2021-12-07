Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

