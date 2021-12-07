LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LCI Industries worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.89. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a one year low of $122.99 and a one year high of $163.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

