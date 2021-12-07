Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $16.00 on Tuesday, hitting $523.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,320. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

