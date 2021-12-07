Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 333,165 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 556,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 333,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $52,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,644. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

