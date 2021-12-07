Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,206 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 7.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Generac by 66.7% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.90.

Shares of GNRC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.18. 21,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

