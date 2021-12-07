Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,456 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

