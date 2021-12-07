Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,509. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $726.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

