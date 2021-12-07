Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.29 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. 66,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,462,609. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

