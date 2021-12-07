iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,857 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $136.97.

