Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.92. 117,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,374,793. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.