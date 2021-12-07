Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $241.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,589. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

