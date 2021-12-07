RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 4.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

